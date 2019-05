In an exciting first half of the ongoing AFC Cup 2019 match between Hanoi FC and Tampines Rovers, the former registered a 2-0 lead in thirty minutes.

Nguyễn Thành Chung received a well-calculated corner and responded with a beautiful header. The ball went straight past the goalkeeper and earned the second lead for the hosts.

AFC Cup 2019: Hà Nội FC 2-0 Tampines Rovers – Nguyễn Thành Chung (31′)