Reports: Antoine Griezmann to snub Barcelona for European giants yet to win UCL

It has been reported that French mavericks Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) will engage in a transfer race with Spanish giants Barcelona, for the signature of Antoine Griezmann from Atletico Madrid. The star himself, on Tuesday, announced that he is all set to bid goodbye to his current club.

According to the DailyMail, The French star who has been a long-term target for Barcelona, has snubbed the Catalan giants in favour of the Ligue 1 Champions, as reported by L’Equipe. The French news agency also added that the World Champion met PSG’s representatives last week, seeking a move to the club.

Griezmann is valued at around €120million by Barcelona, and it is hence believed that PSG will raise his price in an attempt to snatch him away from the Spanish club. It is quite natural for Atletico Madrid to sell him to the highest bidder, especially when the bidding is not a direct league opponent, unlike Barcelona.

On Tuesday, Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone reportedly met with Griezmann, urging him to make a swift decision over his future and then requesting that he publicly announce it. A similar uncertainty prevailed over the player’s future last year, and Barcelona were close to signing him before further drama ensued and Griezmann ended up staying with Atletico.

It is being said that Los Rojiblancos wanted no repeat of last summer’s issues, and hence it is already confirmed that the Frenchman will leave.

FOX Sports Asia probability ratings: 2/5; It is sure that Griezmann will leave Atletico, but it will be to Barcelona as per the player’s wish, and not PSG – unless the French outfit comes up with an extremely lucrative offer that Simeone and co. cannot say no to.