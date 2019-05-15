LIVE: AFC Cup 2019 – Ceres Negros vs Becamex Binh Duong

Hello and welcome to FOX Sports Asia’s live match coverage of the AFC Cup tie between Ceres Negros and Becamex Binh Duong. You can follow all the action via our Live Blog below.

In Matchday 6 of the AFC Cup 2019, we will be witnessing a top-of-the-table clash. Having secured 15 points so far, Philippines-based Ceres Negros are the current leaders in the Group G standings, with victories in all five games they have played till now. They are well ahead of all their Group G opponents, and have already consolidated their position as the group champions.

Meanwhile, Vietnamese club Becamex Binh Duong themselves are at second place in the group, with 10 points from their five matches. They won thrice, drew a game and also lost another game so far.

Even if Ceres Negros lose today, they will still be ahead two points ahead of the visitors. Becamex, on the other hand, will try to win and close in the point difference in order to strengthen their chances of qualifying for the AFC Cup playoffs.

