Lionel Messi’s Argentina teammate clears air on Ballon d’Or comments, reveals his favourite for the award

Manchester City and Argentina star Sergio Aguero has cleared the air on his reported Ballon d’Or comments, saying Lionel Messi will always be his choice for the coveted award.

There were reports doing the rounds that Aguero had said that someone from the UEFA Champions League final should win the award – which means neither Messi nor Cristiano Ronaldo should be handed the gong come January 2020.

However, he took to Twitter to clarify the confusion, saying that he did not make the reported comments. Aguero added that as long as Messi keeps playing the sport, he will be his top pick for the Ballon d’Or award.