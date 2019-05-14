Reports: £73million rated star agrees terms to join Barcelona over Real Madrid

As per the latest reports, AFC Ajax captain and star defender Matthijs de Ligt has agreed terms with Spanish giants FC Barcelona, while snubbing arch-rivals Real Madrid at the same time.

According to Diario Gol, the 19-year-old star will join Barcelona this summer, for a fee of over £73million. It was Barcelona President Josep Maria Bartomeu that led the process, just like in the case of de Ligt’s Ajax teammate Frenkie de Jong, who completed his summer move to the Catalans, in January itself.

De Ligt has been brilliant for Ajax in the past few seasons, and he is also their captain despite the very young age. In the ongoing season, he also led his team to the Champions League semi-finals, defeating heavyweights like defending champions Real Madrid and Cristiano Ronaldo’s Juventus along the way.

It is also being reported that Barcelona will offload center back Samuel Umtiti to fund the transfer, as per Diario Gol.

Real Madrid meanwhile, are trying on their own terms to bolster their defensive setup, and had been targeting the Ajax center back for over a month. The Spanish news agency reports that Los Blancos will divert their attention to other targets, now that the possibility of signing Matthijs de Ligt is beyond their capabilities.

FOX Sports Asia probability ratings: 4/5; We have been hearing about a potential Barca move for de Ligt, for quite some time. With teammate Frenkie de Jong completing his move as well, Barcelona seems more of a worthy destination for the Ajax defender.