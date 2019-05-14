First pictures emerge of Persija Jakarta’s new academy, set for late 2019 launch

Persija Jakarta will have a new academy by late 2019 it appears, as first pictures emerge of the academy’s location within the city.

Persija have produced a host of talent over the years en route to becoming the most successful domestic club in all of Indonesia, and this should only help push them to the next level.

The pictures include shots of what will be the training ground of the team, along with several other top facilities made available to the players in order to produce maximum performance and help in overall development of the team.

The work appears to be in its preliminary stages as of now, but is expected to be completed in the latter part of 2019, and should be available for usage from next season.

The images clearly show the blueprint of the academy and look rather impressive in its prototype stage, but in reality there is still a lot of work to be done as can be seen.

However, with a late 2019 deadline provided, the work rate is being accelerated to help make the facilities available to players and coaches at the earliest.

It is also imperative to note that these academy facilities should be made available to the Indonesian National Football Team as well.