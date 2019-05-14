Lionel Messi reveals how Barcelona players reacted to the heavy UCL defeat against Liverpool

Spanish giants Barcelona’s shocking elimination from the Champions League happened on Tuesday, May 7th, as they lost 4-0 against Liverpool in the semi-final second leg at Anfield. Barcelona squandered a 3-0 lead from the first leg, as they found themselves heading out the exit door.

The defeat bore a striking resemblance to Barcelona’s own 3-0 defeat in the second leg of the Champions League quarter final against AS Roma in 2017-18. Back then, they had a 4-1 lead from the first leg, before they went on to lose and crash out of the competition.

Barca’s talisman Lionel Messi is understandably one of the most disappointed members of his team, as he had been performing brilliantly to take his team up to the semi-finals. The star recently played, and also scored a goal in a La Liga fixture against Getafe which they won 2-0, but refused to celebrate his goal and the win, as reported by Marca.

Speaking after the game, Messi said that he wanted everyone in the club to be united as one, in this tough situation. He also spoke out against the booing of Philippe Coutinho after the Champions League first leg against Liverpool in Camp Nou.

“We have to be more united than ever, now is the time to get behind us,” he said, before concluding his short talk by referring to Coutinho and saying that it was unhealthy for a player’s mind to receive such harsh criticism, especially after a win. He was indicating at the audience’s reaction to the Brazilian after Messi’s and Luis Suarez’ goals led Barcelona to a 3-0 win against Liverpool in the first leg – a lead which the Catalans unfortunately could not maintain later, in the second leg.