12-year-old Persebaya super fan finally meets his hero Irfan Jaya with the help of social media

Football is often a religion in many countries, and people are so passionate about the beautiful game that they can go to any lengths to fulfil their desires. Just take this young Persebaya fan for example.

12-year-old I Gede Deni Sanjaya recently started supporting Persebaya and has become obsessed with his favourite football team to the point of no return.

Deni is a huge fan of Irfan Jaya in particular, and follows Persebaya like nothing else in this world.

“The first time I watched Persebaya I immediately liked it. Since then I have increasingly wanted to prove that I am Bonek and can meet with Irfan Jaya no matter how, ” he says, as was reported on the Persebaya official website and FOX Sports Indonesia.

The kid ran away from his home in Lombok thrice to reach Surabaya, only on a bicycle and with just 5000 rupiah.

But the power of social media brought this attention to the Persebaya team, with management getting young Deni primed and ready to attend a match against Persela Lamongan which was won 2-1.

Deni later got to meet his idol Irfan Jaya which was undoubtedly the kid’s greatest moment yet.

“I am very happy. I idolized him because he was a winger, like the wings of an eagle in the emblem of Indonesia. He (Irfan Jaya) plays as a winger, like an eagle wing that flies high,” he said.

No wonder they call it the beautiful game.

Image credits: Persebaya