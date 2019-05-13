Cristiano Ronaldo makes heartwarming gesture towards young fan, invites him to visit Juventus

There is no doubt in the fact that Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the greatest footballers of all time. After several years of success with Manchester United and Real Madrid, the star now plies his trade with Serie A giants Juventus.

But when he is not bossing his opposition teams on the pitch, Cristiano Ronaldo is also an amazing human being with a kind heart, as he has proved time and again.

On Sunday, the 34-year old displayed yet another act of kindness as he met a young fan from England, a ten-year old boy named Joseph based at Bristol.

In 2013, when Joseph was just four years old, the doctors discovered a tumour in his brain. He is still seriously ill from the complications, and it is Great Britain’s “Rays of Sunshine Children’s Charity” that helps Joseph and his family in matters regarding his health and well-being.

The same charity organisation, whose aim is to brighten the lives of seriously ill people and their families across the UK, heard about Joseph’s wish to meet Ronaldo, who is his idol. As a result, they got in touch with the Portuguese star’s team, who in turn agreed to accommodate young Joseph’s request and give the child a day to remember.

On Sunday, the 10-year-old and his family were flown out to Turin, Italy where they met Ronaldo.

The star himself gave them an exclusive tour of Juventus’ training ground and also posed for pictures with the kid and his sister.

“Wow wow wow! We can’t thank you enough for all that you have done to make this happen. The whole experience was incredible and Joseph was overwhelmed with joy. He didn’t know he was meeting Cristiano until the moment he appeared and his reaction was all worth it,” Kelly, Joseph’s mother spoke to Rays of Sunshine after the event, as reported by Express.

“We’ve been spoiled rotten and Ronaldo was so happy to have photos and sign our things.”

“Again thank you it’s been amazing!” she signed off.