Alexis Sanchez’s first full season at Manchester United was terribly disappointing as he struggled with form and injuries. In the end, the Chilean played only 877 minutes in the Premier League and scored once. Here are five players you won’t believe have more league goals than Sanchez this season.

#5. Karlan Grant (Huddersfield Town) – 4 goals

Karlan Grant joined Huddersfield Town in January 2019 to try and help them avoid relegation but the 21-year-old could do very little to stop the inevitable.

Grant arrived from the League One side Charlton Athletic and still managed to score four goals in the Premier League in only 874 minutes. A player from the third tier of English football scored four goals for the Premier League’s worst team and also the lowest scoring team (22 goals) while Sanchez could only score once in the entire Premier League season and twice in all competitions.

The 21-year-old managed to score against Arsenal and also bagged a brace against West Ham.

#4. Ivan Cavaleiro (Wolverhampton Wanderers) – 3 goals

Nuno Espírito Santo rarely rotated his Wolves side this season and as a result, Ivan Cavaleiro only got six starts in the league and played only 687 minutes.

Despite playing as an understudy to Raul Jimenez and Diogo Jota throughout the season and playing nearly 200 minutes fewer than Alexis Sanchez in the Premier League, Cavaleiro still managed to score three goals.

#3. Lucas Perez (West Ham) – 3 goals

Lucas Perez made a switch to West Ham before the start of the season after rarely getting a look in at Arsenal. However, the Spaniard still struggled to get playing time in the Premier League despite West Ham’s injury woes.

Perez only started four Premier League games all season and was on the field for only 469 minutes. Even though the Spaniard played over 400 minutes fewer than Sanchez and also started five games fewer, he still found the back of the net three times.

Two of the Spaniard’s goals came against Cardiff in a 3-1 win and his other goal was against Tottenham way back in October.

#2. Scott McTominay (Manchester United) – 2 goals

Despite being one of the highest paid players in the world and being a forward, Sanchez was outscored by several teammates of his including midfielders and defenders!

Among the Man Utd players who outscored him is Ashley Young but the more significant name is Scott McTominay who was without a professional goal to his name up until April 2019.

The 22-year-old Scott scored his first goal for Man Utd in a 2-1 defeat to Wolves and doubled his career tally with a striker against Huddersfield.

#1. Shkodran Mustafi (Arsenal) – 2 goals

Shkodran Mustafi has given Arsenal fans plenty of reasons to be angry this season with his defending but he can give the Gunners’ fans something to smile about from an offensive perspective.

Mustafi scored twice in the Premier League this season. His first goal was against Cardiff in a 3-2 win back in September and his second goal came against Manchester United in a 2-2 draw at Old Trafford.

With his goal against United, Mustafi outscored his former Arsenal teammate this season in the league. Even in all competitions, Mustafi has more goals (3) than Sanchez (2).

Alexis Sanchez’s fall from grace has been catastrophic and it looks like there is no future for the Chilean at Manchester United.