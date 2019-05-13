5 Premier League records that were broken this season

The 2018/19 Premier League season ended with Manchester City claiming their second consecutive title under Pep Guardiola. Although City didn’t break the records they set last season, several other Premier League records were broken this season.

#5. Fewest draws in a season – 2

The record for the fewest draws in a season could have gone to Spurs alone had they not drawn to Everton in the final match of the season. However, now, they’ll share that record with Manchester City.

The first game Spurs drew this season was in the 29th match of the season against archrivals Arsenal. Man City, on the other hand, did not draw a game after their stalemate at Anfield in the eight league game of the season.

In addition to setting the record for the fewest number of draws in a season, Spurs also set the record for fewest away draws in a season (0) and most consecutive games without a draw (32 games).

#4. Most assists by a defender in a Premier League season – 12

With eleven assists, the record for most assists by a defender in a Premier League season was jointly held by two Everton players, Leighton Baines (in the 2010-11 season) and Andy Hinchliffe (in the 1994-95 season).

Andrew Robertson matched that record during Liverpool’s 5-0 win over Huddersfield but he couldn’t add to his tally in the two games that followed. However, Trent Alexander-Arnold matched that tally in the penultimate game of the season against Newcastle United and then crossed the 11 assists mark with his assist for Sadio Mane’s second goal against Wolves in the final match of the season.

Alexander-Arnold ended the season as the third highest-assist provider and Robertson has the fifth highest tally.

#3. The fewest number of teams represented in the PFA Team of the Year – 3

Manchester City’s and Liverpool’s dominance this season reflected in the PFA Team of the Year as all but one player was from either club. The only player who made the PFA Team of the year from outside these two teams was Paul Pogba.

Pogba’s inclusion was widely debated because of his on and off form and there were several other worthy candidates who were left out. Even with the Frenchman, this year’s PFA Team of the Year had the fewest number of teams represented.

Incredibly, two of the three Golden Boot winners, Mohamed Salah and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, and the Golden Glove winner, Alisson, did not have a place in the PFA Team of the Year.

#2. Fastest goal scored – 7.69 seconds

Shane Long is not a prolific goal scorer and he has only hit double figures in the Premier League once in his career. However, against Watford on the 24th of April 2019, it didn’t take Long long to score.

The Irishman scored past Ben Foster in under eight seconds to score the fastest goal in Premier League history by beating Ledley King’s record of scoring within 9.82 seconds for Spurs against Bradford way back in the 2000/01 season.

Other than Long and King, no player has scored in under ten seconds in the Premier League history.

#1. Most points in a season without winning the league – 97 points

Liverpool and Manchester City scripted arguably the greatest title race in Premier League history and in the end, Jurgen Klopp’s men had to settle for the second place by just one point.

The Reds’ valiant effort saw them become the first team to not win the Premier League title after scoring more than 90 points. Before Liverpool, Manchester United held the record for most points by a team that did not win the league title when they amassed 89 points in the 2011/12 season only to lose to Manchester City on goal difference in a dramatic manner.

In the history of the English top flight, only Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City have scored more than 97 points in a season.

The Reds are also the highest scoring runner-up in Europe’s top 5 leagues, beating the previous record of 96 points by Real Madrid in 2009/10 when they lost out to Guardiola’s Barcelona!