Watch: Sadio Mane opens the scoring for Liverpool to send them over Manchester City on final day

The final day of the English Premier League is upon us with all the 20 sides fighting it out in the last round of matches across England.

But all the eyes are on the title race between the two giants – Liverpool and Manchester City. Pep Guardiola’s side started the final day a point ahead of fellow title contenders Liverpool but it were the Merseysiders who drew first blood.

In their encounter against Wolves, Sadio Mane opened the scoring for Liverpool in the 17th minute. His goal sent them over Manchester City on the points table as they now have 97 points as compared to City’s 95.

However, with much more than half of the matches still left, anything could happen. City, on the other hand, are currently on level with Brighton with both the sides on one goal apiece.

Things are getting really exciting!