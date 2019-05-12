Salford City promoted to Football League for first time

The team co-owned by some of Manchester United’s ‘Class of 92’ cohort, Salford City, have won promotion from the National League.

Salford City have been promoted to the Football League for the first time in their history.

The club, co-owned by some of Manchester United’s famous ‘Class of 92’ group of players, beat Fylde 3-0 at Wembley on Saturday in the National League play-off final.

With Gary Neville, Phil Neville, David Beckham, Ryan Giggs and Nicky Butt watching on from the stands, Salford went ahead 15 minutes in when Emmanuel Dieseruvwe capitalised on a failed clearance.

Carl Piergianni doubled the advantage after the break and Ibou Touray’s cross deceived Fylde goalkeeper Jay Lynch and went in off the post just eight minutes later.

Fylde could not find a response, allowing Salford to celebrate a place in League Two in 2019-20 with a fourth promotion in five years under their famous owners.