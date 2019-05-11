AFF U-15 Girls Championships: Thailand hammer Singapore, Malaysia edge past Cambodia

It was another intriguing evening at the AFF U-15 Girls tournament as Thailand took on Singapore and Malaysia battled Cambodia.

Singapore 0-5 Thailand

Thailand got their AFF U-15 campaign off to a flier as they disposed of the challenge of Singapore 5-0 in a commanding performance.

The pace and power of the likes of Thawanrat Promthongmee, Chattaya Pratumkul and Phinyada Phathakor proved too hot to handle for Singapore, who were unable to cause any real problems to the Thai defence.

Cambodia 1-2 Malaysia

Malaysia got their AFF U-15 tournament back on track as they emerged 2-1 victors over a game Cambodian side in their girls match.

Celine Chuang turned out to be the match winner for her country in this one after Chroung Sokkheng had given her team a shock lead in the game. Ain Nur Qaseh Azman headed home the equaliser, before Chuang popped up with a crucial winner for Malaysia.

Image Credit: Football Federation of Cambodia