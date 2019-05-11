Paul Pogba blames Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi for current problems

Paul Pogba has earned his fair share of criticism since moving back to Manchester United. However, the Red Devils star has now gone ahead and blamed Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi for football’s current problems!

Paul Pogba has had to face troubled times since moving to Manchester United. The Frenchman has been criticized constantly for his under-par performances, while fans are also displeased with his constant courting of Real Madrid.

However, the former Juventus man has now put the blame on Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, stating that those two are the reasons people expect more than usual from footballers:

“Football has changed a lot,” Pogba told Icon magazine (via Express).

“I grew up watching the exploits of great champions, real legends like [Alessandro] Del Piero, [Luis] Figo, [Francesco] Totti and many others.

“All have been champions, the best in the world, but perhaps many of them did not achieve more than 20 goals per season.

“Now the data, the statistics, the numbers, often seem to have become the only parameter of judgment.

“That, on the one hand, is good, it is part of the evolution of modern football and the desire to play the ball more and more.

“But we often tend to forget how difficult it has always been to score more than 20 goals, even for the big players.

“And today perhaps even more so, because the distance between the teams of high level has been reduced, especially in big competitions.”

Pogba even states that what the two have done is exceptional and in no way normal. However, the bar they have raised is too high.

“Messi and Ronaldo have shown in recent years: doing what they did, maintaining those stats – that is the exception, not the norm.

“If an attacker today scores ten or 15 goals, he is likely to be told that it is not enough. But the player’s work must be judged with perspective.

“You have to remember that someone like Pavel Nedved won the Ballon d’Or without his team winning the Champions League or without having scored much himself.

“He was simply the best in his role and was rewarded for what he was capable of doing on the field.”

The Frenchman remains linked with a move to Real Madrid, despite manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer openly stating his importance to the team.