Former Scotland and Celtic manager Gordon Strachan said he did not want to be known for the “clumsy mistake” he made as a Sky pundit.

Gordon Strachan revealed he has been suffering from depression since comments he made regarding Adam Johnson and racism in football led to him being widely criticised and dropped as a pundit by Sky television.

The former Scotland and Celtic manager said he is “truly sorry” for the comments he made on Sky’s ‘The Debate’ in April, when his conflation of the issues surrounding Johnson’s potential return to football and racist abuse directed at players from the stands saw him chastised on social media.

Former Sunderland and England winger Johnson was released in March after serving three years in prison following a conviction of sexual activity with a 15-year-old girl.

On the programme, Strachan said: “If he [Johnson] goes on to the pitch and people start calling him names, have we got to do the same as it is to the racist situation?

“Is it all right to call him names now after doing his three years – have we got to allow that to happen?”

In an interview with The Times, Strachan opened up about the aftermath of the broadcast and said he has struggled to cope.

Strachan was not employed by Sky, but the broadcaster has opted not to use him as part of the panel on The Debate since the incident.

“After 47 years in the game I’m now having to try and justify myself,” said the 62-year-old, who won the First Division title with Leeds United and the FA Cup with Manchester United during his time as a player.

“I don’t want to be known for that clumsy mistake. It’s heartbreaking. I’m truly sorry for the clumsiness of my words.

“I got persecuted, humiliated and embarrassed for something that was clumsy.

“I wouldn’t put my worst enemy through those three days. I didn’t eat, couldn’t sleep, couldn’t speak to people.

“It affected my family. I still get it now. When I’m sitting on my own, it’s ‘woah’. I’ve been depressed.”