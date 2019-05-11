Ballon d’Or 2019: Three reasons why Lionel Messi might not win the award this year

Football fans around the world have already conceded Lionel Messi as the favourite to win the 2019 Ballon d’Or. The Argentine has been superb this season for his club, FC Barcelona, leading them to a league title. However, is there still a chance that the widely proclaimed ‘GOAT’ doesn’t win the award? We look at certain scenarios which might diminish his claim.

#3 Copa caution

The Lionel Messi of Barcelona is not the same as the Lionel Messi of Argentina. While the former has bathed in glory, the latter has faltered time and again at the ultimate stage. So can one international tournament be the undoing of Messi yet again?

After eight long years, Argentina reached the final of Copa America in 2015. Messi and Co had found it difficult to go past the group and the quarter-final stage. However, a huge win in the semifinals set them up nicely for the ultimate clash against Chile. Much to their surprise, their South American rivals beat them to the trophy via penalties to win the competition for the first time in their history.

One year later, the exact scenario repeated itself, with La Albiceleste going down to the same opponents in the same manner. Messi missed the first kick of the shootout to further pile on the misery. The two failed Copa America bids, along with a failed World Cup bid in 2014 put Lionel Messi under immense international scrutiny, so much so, that he decided to retire from his national team.

Nevertheless, he has returned to his international duties since and has suffered yet another World Cup heartbreak. Add to that another Copa America failure next month and we might see his grip from the Ballon d’Or loosen.

#2 Champions League troubles

The UEFA Champions League is the crown jewel for which hundreds of teams compete every year. However, winning the ultimate European competition holds a much higher significance for a player personally. Playing well throughout the campaign and lifting the trophy, in the end, all but guarantees a Ballon d’Or win.

Real Madrid won the Champions League in 2014, 2016, 2017, and 2018 recently. The Ballon d’Or for those years, consequentially, went to a Galactico. Cristiano Ronaldo won in 2014, 2016, and 2017 while Luka Modric lifted the award in 2018. Coincidentally, Barcelona won the Champions League in 2015 and Lionel Messi was named the best player in the world the same year.

And so, Champions League equals Ballon d’Or. Unfortunately for Lionel Messi, he just lost his chance of lifting the European top prize earlier this week.

The Argentinian forward has been superb in the competition throughout the season and is leading the top scorer chart. He was, once again, at his best when Barcelona beat Liverpool in the semifinals first-leg, winning by a three-nil scoreline. However, what happened next shocked the entire football world to its core. Not only did Liverpool level the deficit, but they also went one better at their home ground to knock Barcelona out of the competition!

If the Reds do end up going all the way in the Champions League, one surprising name will suddenly be handed a huge boost in the race for Ballon d’Or.

#1 Rise of the Dutchman

In terms of goal-scoring prowess, Lionel Messi is up there all alone this season. The Barcelona star has scored forty-eight goals in forty-seven appearances, while also providing sixteen assists. He is the leading scorer in La Liga, as well as the UEFA Champions League.

Ballon d’Or is termed by many as a simple popularity contest. Players who play for a certain club and in a certain position always seem to get more attention than others. If the 2019 competition is based on the same, Messi’s performances for Barcelona combined with his sensational stats would be enough to hand him his sixth title.

But the season so far hasn’t been as straightforward. Over the course of the campaign, several players have thrown their names in the hat for Ballon d’Or consideration; names which are too good to ignore at the moment.

One of those names is that of Virgil van Dijk. The Liverpool star man has been a rock in defence for the Merseysiders and has already been named the PFA Player of the Year. Moreover, Van Dijk also remains in contention to win both the Premier League and the UEFA Champions League in the coming weeks.

If the Dutchman ends up lifting both the trophies, he could provide Messi with an unprecedented challenger for the top prize.