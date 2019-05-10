E-commerce giant Shopee becomes official sponsor of Liga 1 for 2019 season

In some rather interesting news for fans in Indonesia, the upcoming 2019 season of the Liga 1 will be sponsored by e-commerce giant Shopee, it has been confirmed.

FOX Sports confirmed the news earlier that Shopee has decided to enter the Indonesian football market as the major sponsor for next season.

The Singapore-based company plans to attach its name to the League’s official title as well, and has gained a bit of a name for itself owing to its involvement with the FA Cup in Malaysia already.

“The main reason for this cooperation is because we with Shopee have the same vision and mission, namely to advance and develop Indonesian football,” PT LIB Media Public Relations, Hanif Marjuni, was quoted as saying.

“Before the detail of the competition was explained in general to the public at the press conference launching Shopee League 1 2019, then PT Liga Indonesia Baru (LIB), Shopee, and several related parties, introduced the logo that will be used throughout the 2019 season.”

The colours in the logo are set to change to orange red with this new partnership.

The new season of Indonesian top flight football is set to begin on 15 May.