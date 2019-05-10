Barcelona superstar Gerard Pique invites Crown Prince of Johor and JDT representative for charity match

In a moment of pride for Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) and their fans, Barcelona defender Gerard Pique has invited HRH Tunku Ismail Ibni Sultan Ibrahim, Crown Prince of Johor, and a JDT representative to come and play in a charity match at the Nou Camp.

It is a huge bit of news for JDT fans and players alike, as Barcelona is one of the biggest clubs in the world and Pique is one of the most recognisable names in the sport.

The news was released via social media by the official JDT Twitter account.

As is mentioned, “friends and family” of Barcelona will be present as this charity match takes centre stage within the heart of FC Barcelona.

AFC Champions League 2019: Johor Darul Ta’zim 1-0 Kashima Antlers (Syafiq Ahmad 69′)

This bit of good news for the club comes right after they beat Kashima Antlers 1-0 in the AFC Champions League and subsequently became the highest ranked club in all of Southeast Asia.