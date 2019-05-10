Brunei appoint former Singapore U-19 coach Robbie Servais as new head coach

Brunei have appointed former Singapore U-19 coach Robbie Servais as their new head coach as the team looks ahead to the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 and AFC Asian Cup 2023 Qualification Round match against Mongolia on June 6 and 11.

The appointment comes keeping in mind the upcoming Qualification rounds, and the experience of the Dutch manager should come in handy as Brunei take centre stage.

A 23-man squad is set to be announced by the end of May by the Brunei team, following which the side will undergo a training camp in China and play friendly matches against Chinese teams.

“We go there not only to get used to the climate but also the opponents as well. Mongolian players are a little bit stronger than us so we need to have one or two games against similar teams,” Servais said while discussing the fixture against Mongolia.

The first leg of the tie against Mongolia will be played on June 6 in Ulaanbaatar while the second leg will be played at home on June 11.