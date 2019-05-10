The pots are set for the last 16, with the draw scheduled to take place in Paraguay on Monday.
Last season’s runners-up Boca Juniors became the final team to advance to the Copa Libertadores round of 16 with a last-gasp victory over Athletico Paranaense.
Boca moved through to the knockout round as Group G winners after edging 10-man Paranaense 2-1 in Buenos Aires on Thursday.
Beaten by bitter rivals River Plate in last season’s decider, Boca were in danger of missing out on the last 16 following Marco Ruben’s 66th-minute opener.
Boca’s Lisandro Lopez, however, equalised six minutes later with a close-range effort on matchday six La Bombonera.
The result saw Boca finish with 11 points, two ahead of Brazilian side Paranaense and three clear of Deportes Lima – who defeated Jorge Wilstermann 2-0.
In Group C, Godoy Cruz joined fellow Argentine side Boca in the next round thanks to their 1-0 win over Universidad Concepcion.
Godoy Cruz finished on nine points, level with leaders Olimpia but adrift on goal difference after the latter lost 1-0 at home to Sporting Cristal.
Sporting Cristal earned seven points from six games to claim third, a point ahead of Concepcion.