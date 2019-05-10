The pots are set for the last 16, with the draw scheduled to take place in Paraguay on Monday.

Last season’s runners-up Boca Juniors became the final team to advance to the Copa Libertadores round of 16 with a last-gasp victory over Athletico Paranaense.

Boca moved through to the knockout round as Group G winners after edging 10-man Paranaense 2-1 in Buenos Aires on Thursday.

Beaten by bitter rivals River Plate in last season’s decider, Boca were in danger of missing out on the last 16 following Marco Ruben’s 66th-minute opener.

Boca’s Lisandro Lopez, however, equalised six minutes later with a close-range effort on matchday six La Bombonera.

The pots are set for the #CONMEBOLLibertadores Round of 16 draw! pic.twitter.com/nNskAwXayB — CONMEBOL Libertadores (@TheLibertadores) May 10, 2019

Paranaense were reduced to 10 men in the 80th minute following Wellington’s red card and substitute Carlos Tevez sealed Boca’s progress in the fifth minute of stoppage time.

The result saw Boca finish with 11 points, two ahead of Brazilian side Paranaense and three clear of Deportes Lima – who defeated Jorge Wilstermann 2-0.

In Group C, Godoy Cruz joined fellow Argentine side Boca in the next round thanks to their 1-0 win over Universidad Concepcion.

Godoy Cruz finished on nine points, level with leaders Olimpia but adrift on goal difference after the latter lost 1-0 at home to Sporting Cristal.

Sporting Cristal earned seven points from six games to claim third, a point ahead of Concepcion.