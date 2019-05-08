Prince William, Beckham & Sterling reveal England squad

Prince William, David Beckham, James Corden and Raheem Sterling helped Phil Neville reveal his England Women’s World Cup squad.

England turned to some famous friends for help announcing their Women’s World Cup squad on Wednesday.

Phil Neville’s side are heading to France for the tournament next month and released their 23-woman group this week, choosing to mix up the usual squad reveal.

The men’s team had children announce the squad for last year’s World Cup, but this time some of the biggest names in British culture were involved, including Prince William, David Beckham and James Corden.

Prince William got the announcement under way by welcoming captain Steph Houghton to Neville’s selection in the first of several video messages.

Television host Corden and former Harry Potter actress Emma Watson were among the next to get involvement, the former unveiling Ellen White before the latter brought in Demi Stokes.

A series of England greats also weighed in, with Beckham, who addressed Nikita Parris, and Alan Shearer, speaking for Lucy Staniforth, joined by former World Cup stars Kelly Smith, Rachel Yankey and Alex Scott.

Jordan Pickford and Raheem Sterling were key in England’s return to the semi-finals at last year’s World Cup and they contributed, too.

Music artists Olly Murs and Ellie Goulding, athlete Katarina Johnson-Thompson and a host of media figures were among the remaining number.

It gives me great pleasure to announce that our @Lionesses‘ defensive rock and captain @StephHoughton2 will be on the plane to France for the Women’s World Cup. Steph – congratulations. I know you and the team will do the nation proud. Good luck!#BeReady #Lionesses pic.twitter.com/xoRHnNeCrI — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) May 8, 2019

What an honour to be asked to name one of the @Lionesses flying the flag for England at the World Cup this summer. @ellsbells89 you’ve got this! #BeReadypic.twitter.com/b8vdWawHPG — James Corden (@JKCorden) May 8, 2019

.@stanwaygeorgia

Congratulations on making the @lionesses squad, very well deserved. We are all behind you, bring it home girls !! #BeReady pic.twitter.com/zDGVmQQll1 — Raheem Sterling (@sterling7) May 8, 2019