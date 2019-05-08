WATCH: Thailand star Thitipan Puangchan scores his first ever J league goal for Oita Trinita

Thailand star Thitipan Puangchan made headlines after he was brought to the J League by Oita Trinita on loan, and the Changsuek player has now stamped his authority on the league by scoring his first ever goal for his team.

The goal has arrived in a league match against Vissel Kobe and turned out to be the winner for Oita Trinita, and subsequently sent their fans into delirium. Don’t believe us? Just take a look.

Thitipan capitalised on an error by the Vissel goalkeeper in the 76′ minute of the match to latch onto the ball and score into an empty net, much to the excitement of the fans in the stadium.

It was a moment to remember for the midfielder, who got his first ever goal in Oita colours against a team boasting of the likes of Andres Iniesta, David Villa and Lukas Podolski. Here’s to hoping there is plenty more to come from the talented Thai man.