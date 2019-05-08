What Jurgen Klopp told his Liverpool players before their incredible Champions League comeback against Barcelona

English giants Liverpool completed an incredible comeback against FC Barcelona on Tuesday, beating them 4-0 in the second-leg of the Champions League semi-finals, to enter the finals on a aggregate score of 4-3.

In the first-leg, Lionel Messi (two goals) and Luis Suarez scored three goals between them, but they were cancelled out by Divock Origi and Giorginio Wijnaldum (two goals) in Tuesday’s game, before Origi scored his second to grant Liverpool their entry into the finals.

At the end of the game, the Reds’ boss Jurgen Klopp revealed what he told his players to inspire them, ahead of the fixture.

“The whole performance, the whole game was actually too much, it was overwhelming,” Klopp told BT Sport. “I said to the boys before the game it was impossible. But because it’s you, I say we have a chance.”

“It’s 10 past 10, the children are probably in bed. These boys are unbelievable. I saw James Milner crying on the pitch afterwards.”

“I’ve watched in my life so many football games, I can’t remember a lot like this. You play against maybe the best team in the world, you’re not allowed to concede, you have to score,” he added, before concluding:

“Winning is already difficult, but winning with a clean sheet? I don’t know how we did it. I don’t know how the boys did it, it was incredible how the boys defended.”

Liverpool will now go on to meet either Tottenham or Ajax in their second consecutive Champions League final after defeat to Real Madrid last year.

