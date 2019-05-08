Santiago Arzamendia scored in Tuesday’s 1-1 draw away to Uruguayan hosts Nacional as Cerro Porteno topped Group E on goal difference.

Cerro Porteno sealed top spot in Group E en route to the Copa Libertadores last 16, while defending champions River Plate salvaged a last-gasp draw on matchday six.

Arzamendia opened the scoring with a stunning free-kick on the stroke of half-time in Montevideo but the Paraguayan visitors were pegged back after the break.

Rodrigo Amaral restored parity on the hour-mark with a sensational set-piece of his own to ensure both teams finished on 13 points, though Cerro Porteno topped Group E due to their superior goal difference.

Santiago Arzamendia showed his talent with this brilliant free-kick to put @CCP1912oficial in front.

Elsewhere in the group, Atletico Mineiro earned a spot in the Copa Sudamericana thanks to a 2-1 win over Zamora as they finished third.

Not to be outdone, @Nacional's Rodrigo Amaral pulled his side even with this brilliant strike!

Meanwhile, Lucas Pratto’s 93rd-minute equaliser saw River earn a 2-2 draw at home to Internacional in Group A.

Already assured of a spot in the knockout round, second-placed River avoided defeat in their final group game with the leaders.

Two goals in the space of 15 minutes from Rafael Sobis cancelled out Julian Alvarez’s first-half opener for River in Buenos Aires.

Rafael Sóbis struck from distance for his first goal of the night in @SCInternacional's eventual 2-2 draw with @CARPoficial.

But Pratto equalised in the third minute of stoppage time after Internacional goalkeeper Marcelo Lomba made a meal of a cross.

Alianza Lima ended their Group A campaign winless with just one point following a 2-1 defeat at home to Palestino.