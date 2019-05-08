Santiago Arzamendia scored in Tuesday’s 1-1 draw away to Uruguayan hosts Nacional as Cerro Porteno topped Group E on goal difference.
Cerro Porteno sealed top spot in Group E en route to the Copa Libertadores last 16, while defending champions River Plate salvaged a last-gasp draw on matchday six.
Santiago Arzamendia scored in Tuesday’s 1-1 draw away to Uruguayan hosts Nacional as Cerro Porteno topped the group on goal difference.
Arzamendia opened the scoring with a stunning free-kick on the stroke of half-time in Montevideo but the Paraguayan visitors were pegged back after the break.
Rodrigo Amaral restored parity on the hour-mark with a sensational set-piece of his own to ensure both teams finished on 13 points, though Cerro Porteno topped Group E due to their superior goal difference.
Santiago Arzamendia showed his talent with this brilliant free-kick to put @CCP1912oficial in front.#CONMEBOLLibertadores pic.twitter.com/zWpUIsZXbt
— CONMEBOL Libertadores (@TheLibertadores) May 8, 2019
Not to be outdone, @Nacional‘s Rodrigo Amaral pulled his side even with this brilliant strike!#CONMEBOLLibertadores pic.twitter.com/PVipHstvQq
— CONMEBOL Libertadores (@TheLibertadores) May 8, 2019
Already assured of a spot in the knockout round, second-placed River avoided defeat in their final group game with the leaders.
Two goals in the space of 15 minutes from Rafael Sobis cancelled out Julian Alvarez’s first-half opener for River in Buenos Aires.
Rafael Sóbis struck from distance for his first goal of the night in @SCInternacional‘s eventual 2-2 draw with @CARPoficial.#CONMEBOLLibertadorespic.twitter.com/5qRte4c1pI
— CONMEBOL Libertadores (@TheLibertadores) May 8, 2019
Alianza Lima ended their Group A campaign winless with just one point following a 2-1 defeat at home to Palestino.