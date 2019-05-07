Chelsea star praises Indian football atmosphere; would love to return in future

India is a developing football nation. The football fanfare is on the rise in the country with fans supporting both local and international football teams. The federation has even started hosting FIFA tournaments, starting with the FIFA U-17 World Cup in 2017. One Chelsea star has now shed light on his experience there.

Callum Hudson-Odoi was just seventeen years of age when he travelled to India in order to take part in the FIFA U-17 World Cup. The Chelsea star has now recounted his time there, praising the atmosphere.

“By the way, that tournament? Man … India put on a party for that World Cup,” said Hudson-Odoi in his Players Tribune piece.

“You’ve never seen football like it. That World Cup had sellout crowds — like proper sellout. I’m talking 60,000 in a stadium to watch teenagers kick ball. India is amazing. They love football so much, and I hope we can run that tournament back one day for the senior teams. I scored the first goal for England in the 4–0 win over Chile in the group stage … and the noise after from the crowd?

“You’d hear the crowd just erupt and you wouldn’t be able to hear anything. Anything. My best friend out in India was Jonathan Panzo. We came up through the Chelsea youth teams together, and he’d be screaming instructions at me during games, and I’d have no idea what he’d be saying.”

Hudson-Odoi left the subcontinent with the FIFA U-17 World Cup trophy, after beating Spain five-two in the final. In the two years since, the youngster has broken through the Chelsea ranks and even made his debut for the senior National Team. He is currently recovering from an injury which he picked up during a Premier League game.