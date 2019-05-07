Reports: Reason why Matthijs de Ligt turned down £250,000 per week deal from Manchester United

The 2018/19 season has probably been the worst in Manchester United’s recent history with the club set to miss out on UEFA Champions League action again.

Though the club’s board has been actively looking to rope in new players to improve the squad, they have been dealt a serious blow recently. With the side’s defence in tatters, it is only logical that they have been on the lookout for a new central defender but Ajax’s Matthijs de Ligt won’t be the one joining them.

According to reports in Mirror, De Ligt has turned down United’s offer of £250,000 per week. United had reportedly offered him a five-year deal, which his agent Mino Raiola believed would be the best offer he’d get.

However, De Ligt decided against joining the Manchester-based club as they are set to miss out on Champions League action. One of the defender’s close aides told Daily Star, “Matthijs is going to become the best defender in the world.

“He will have the choice to join whoever he wants, but he has no interest in going to United. They are not the attractive proposition they once were.

“He knows he is in a strong bargaining position because his stock has risen so fast. He’s one of the most in demand stars on the planet.”