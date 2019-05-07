Toni Kroos trolls Cristiano Ronaldo; reveals his ‘longing’ for him in Instagram post comment

Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kross trolled former teammate Cristiano Ronaldo on Instagram after the Portuguese superstar put up a bare-chested photo of him.

Cristiano Ronaldo doesn’t exactly need a reason to show off his perfectly sculpted abdomen muscles and he was at it again, flaunting his eight pack on an Instagram post while resting against a rock.

Former Real Madrid teammate Toni Kroos then posted a mischievous comment on the post, wishing that he was the rock and that he ‘longed’ for Cristiano Ronaldo.

The word Kroos used to append his comment was ‘Lechtz’ which doesn’t have a meaning in German. The word ‘Lechzt’, however, means longing – which supports the idea that the German maestro may have inadvertently committed a typo while writing.

All in all though, Kroos was clearly pulling his former teammate’s leg. Or, with the World Cup winner reportedly feeling that he has accomplished all that he set out to at Real Madrid and Juventus looking for a number of additions in the summer – could a reunion between the friends be on the cards after all?

Cristiano Ronaldo keeps goalscoring rivalry with Lionel Messi