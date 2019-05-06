Norwich City promotion party stalls as bus breaks down

The Canaries will be back in the Premier League next term, but their promotion party did not go according to plan on Monday.

Norwich City’s promotion party stalled on Monday when their open-top bus broke down.

Daniel Farke’s side were due to parade the Championship trophy around Norwich city centre, but celebrations were delayed when their bus – emblazoned with “We are Premier League” – failed to start.

Players got off to try and give the double-decker vehicle a push to get it going, to no avail, with a tourist bus sourced as a replacement.

Alongside a video of the bus, the Canaries tweeted: “We may have had some slight bus issues.”

Norwich will hope for a smoother ride on the field when they return to England’s top flight in August.