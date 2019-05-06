10 best players out of contract this summer in Europe’s top 5 leagues

With the transfer window nearing its commencement, FOX Sports Asia takes a look at ten of the best players across Europe’s top five leagues who are out of contract this summer.

#10 Juan Mata

Manchester United’s number eight is out of contract this summer and may finally be looking to move on from his Old Trafford (mis)adventure.

Firmly rooted as a fan favourite, it’s Mata’s selflessness both on and off the pitch that has won supporters over during his time in Manchester. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been vocal about his desire to keep him on and even though contract talks are still ongoing, as things stand, the Spaniard will be leaving on a free this summer.

#9 David Luiz

Despite the fact that the Brazilian is a firm favourite of Maurizio Sarri owing to his ability on the ball, David Luiz’s season has been anything but fantastic.

The orchestrator of Chelsea’s play from the back, Luiz has been derided by fans as well as pundits for his slack defending and similar to Mata’s situation, Sarri has echoed his support for Luiz’s contract renewal bid, with talks ongoing but a consensus yet to be reached.

#8 Gianluigi Buffon

Yet to extend his contract with the Parisians, Gianluigi Buffon’s French adventure ends with the league title secured but his holy grail – the Champions League still very much out of reach.

Indeed, it was an error by the legendary Italian goalkeeper that led to United scoring their second goal on the fateful night that PSG were knocked out of Europe. If he decides to hang up his boots this year, it will be without a Champions League medal to add to his decorated locker room.

#7 Ander Herrera

A fan favourite like Juan Mata, Ander Herrera’s passion and desire on the field has won everyone at the club over.

Despite often being relegated to the bench during his five-year stint at the club, Herrera’s commitment to the Red Devils has never been called under question. However, lax management at the boardroom has led to an impasse in contract negotiations, with PSG thought to be lurking in the background.

#6 Franck Ribery

A legend at Bayern Munich who very nearly won the Ballon d’Or during their treble-winning season, Ribery has won all there is in terms of collective honours in German and European football alike.

Injury troubles have sadly caught up with the French winger who will now hope to prove himself somewhere entirely new after twelve seasons with the German champions.

#5 James Milner

Liverpool’s Mr.Dependable’s contract situation is a bit of muck, with there being confusion over whether it runs out in 2019 or 2020.

His performances have been superb in another fantastic campaign collectively and individually for the Englishman but until official confirmation about his situation is given, it looks like he will be leaving on a free at the end of the current season.

#4 Daniel Sturridge

Another Liverpool star out of contract in the summer; the Reds will be less keen on having Sturridge stay on next season as compared to James Milner who is a very integral part of the team.

The forward’s injury worries are yet to completely abate and it looks unlikely that the club will persist with a player over who’s fitness no guarantees can be given or taken at any point of time.

#3 Arjen Robben

Arjen Robben’s confirmation of his departure from Bayern brings to an end a fantastic 10-year association in which the ‘Robbery’ duo terrorized defences throughout Europe.

His next destination is yet to be revealed and provided he can get his fitness back, there is still a lot he can offer to a team – both on and off the pitch.

#2 Mario Balotelli

Super Mario’s much-travelled career could be set for another new destination when his contract with Nice expires this summer. The Italian is currently spending the season on loan at Marseille, despite having just a few months left on his contract.

The forward has a decent scoring record for the French side and there will certainly be no shortage of teams willing to take a punt on the Italian international.

#1 Adrien Rabiot

The most talented out of all the free agents in the summer, Rabiot’s situation at PSG means there is almost certainly no way back for him in Paris. The youngster has been shunned from the first team, after refusing to sign a new deal with the club.

Linked with Barcelona as well as a host of other clubs, the young, dynamic midfielder will begin the latest chapter of his relatively short journey somewhere new come next season. Although it remains to be seen where exactly that would be.