Ballon D’Or 2019: Who did ASEAN countries vote for over the years

The 2019 Ballon d’Or is half a year away. Nevertheless, it is becoming increasingly clear who the favourites are. Each FIFA member nation gets to vote for their favourite footballer in the yearly event. We take a look at which stars did the Southeast Asian countries voted for over the years.

Ballon d’Or 2013

Vietnam were allotted two votes for the 2013 Ballon d’Or and both went to eventual winner Cristiano Ronaldo. It was the first time that the Portuguese had claimed that award in five years, thus breaking the dominance of Lionel Messi.

Thailand’s vote in 2013 went to neither Messi nor Ronaldo. Instead, the two selected representatives opted for Franck Ribery and Robin van Persie.

Both Malaysia and Philippines also voted for Cristiano Ronaldo, thereby adding to his total tally. The Real Madrid star won the award with 28 per cent of the entire votes with Messi coming in second.

Ballon d’Or 2014

The stocks of several German stars were on the rise back in 2014, after the National Team had lifted the FIFA World Cup. As a result, several ballots saw a German representative, with Manuel Neuer a visible favourite.

Each country was allowed a maximum of three votes. Vietnam, Thailand, and Singapore chose to vote in the exact same order, with two of them going in favour of Cristiano Ronaldo while one opting for Manuel Neuer.

Malaysia, who had just a sole representative at the voting process, opted for German captain Philipp Lahm.

All three of Indonesia’s votes meanwhile went to Ronaldo, while Philippines and Cambodia voted for both him and rival Messi. Myanmar followed suit by giving one vote each to the two superstars.

Ronaldo reclaimed the award at the Ballon d’Or ceremony, winning with 37.66 per cent votes.

Ballon d’Or 2015

Both Vietnam and Thailand decided to give all three of their votes to Barcelona’s Lionel Messi in the 2015 Ballon d’Or voting process. Singapore, on the other hand, only gave the Argentine two votes with captain Shahril Ishak going for Cristiano Ronaldo instead.

The biggest surprise during the voting process came through Malaysia. While the player representative and the media personnel voted for Ronaldo and Messi, respectively, coach Ong Kim-swee chose Manchester City’s Yaya Toure.

Philippines captain James Younghusband also went another way, by choosing Neymar ahead of the superstar duo.

Cambodia went with two votes for the Real Madrid star, while one for his Barcelona nemesis. The two representatives from Myanmar, meanwhile, voted for Ronaldo and surprisingly, Kevin de Bruyne!

Ballon d’Or 2018

Just like in 2014, the 2018 Ballon d’Or process was heavily influenced by the FIFA World Cup which France had won just five months prior. As a result, Raphael Varane, Antoine Griezmann, and Kylian Mbappe were selected by several voters.

Nevertheless, Luka Modric was the one who ended up taking the award home. The Croatian midfielder was supported by Vietnam, Philippines, and Cambodia for the same.

Both Malaysia and Indonesia, meanwhile, decided to vote for Frenchman Antoine Griezmann. However, the Atletico Madrid star ended up finishing third behind Modric and Ronaldo.

Thailand, surprisingly, voted for Raphael Varane while Singapore opted for Ronaldo.