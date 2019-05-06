Former La Liga player reveals touching gesture made by Lionel Messi in 2010 that he will never forget

Lionel Messi’s Barcelona destroyed former La Liga side Almeria 8-0 on that day in 2010. But Fabian Vargas, who played in that match, remembers it for different reasons altogether.

Vargas, a former professional footballer and Colombia international, related a heartwarming incident featuring Lionel Messi from 2010 that reveals just why the Argentinian ace is revered – even as a person – the world over.

Speaking to Colombian newspaper La Pais, via La Nacion, Vargas had this to say about that fateful day when the Barcelona brigade visited Almeria and subjected them to the torment of conceding 8 goals on their home turf:

“Before the game, some friends had called me to ask for my shirt to auction it for the benefit of the victims in my country because of the floods that year.

“I took advantage of playing against Barcelona, ​​I went to look for Leo [Messi] before the game to tell him the situation and ask him if he could give me his shirt,” he said.

However, following the heavy defeat, the Colombian midfielder completely forgot that he had requested that of Messi and had left the field in a huff.

“I left the court so angry and sad that I forgot the subject [that he had asked him for his shirt],” confessed Vargas. However, while he was in the dressing room, the Almeria kit man walked up to him and told him that there was someone waiting outside to see him.

On walking out, he saw Lionel Messi.

“I went out and there he was with a little bag. I remember he said, ‘Look, these are the shirts that I could collect for you.’ I thanked him and hugged him [thinking it was just his shirt as I had requested of him].”

However, when Vargas returned inside the dressing room and had a look in the bag, he received a pleasant surprise.

“When I came back and opened the bag, there was [not just] Messi’s shirt but also those of Xavi, Iniesta, Dani Alves, Piqué and Puyol.

“I will never forget that gesture, ” he said.

“[I wish that he] continues to break records. Because of his gesture to me, it’s something I [will] always want.”