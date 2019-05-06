Revealing attacking stat shows Lionel Messi alone is better than Cristiano Ronaldo’s Juventus in one aspect

Lionel Messi has been on fire this season with 48 goals and 22 assists across all competitions. The Argentine led Barcelona to La Liga title and has helped then get one foot in the final of Champions League as well.

Cristiano Ronaldo, on the other hand, has managed to lead Juventus to a Serie A title – their eighth in a row – and an Italian Super Cup, scoring 28 goals and assisting another 13. Clearly, the Barcelona talisman has been a step ahead of his Portuguese counterpart this season.

However, there is one revealing stat where Messi alone is better than the Juventus team combined. He plays as many as 5.77 passes per 90 mins to break the opposition line, whereas the whole of Juve squad manages only 5.71 passes per 90 mins to break opposition line. This is a clear indication of how effective Messi has been this season.

Here’s a list of the number of passes played per 90 minutes to break the opposition line by the big European clubs this season.