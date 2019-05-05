Stats show Neymar has been better than Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo in breaking opposition lines this season

The Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo debate is far from being settled even with both the footballing legends crossing the 30-year mark. However, this season, another superstar has been better than them in breaking opposition lines.

Messi’s former teammate at Barcelona, Neymar has made more passes which breaks opposition lines per 90 minutes – more than any other player in Europe’s top five leagues this season. The Paris Saint-Germain star is closely followed by the Barcelona talisman while Ronaldo is not even in the top 20 of the list.

Neymar has made as many as 5.78 passes per 90 minutes which break the opposition lines this season. Messi, on the other hand, is slightly behind him with 5.77 passes per 90 minutes, though one could argue that the PSG forward has played 20 fewer matches than the Argentine this season.

Messi has made 46 appearances this season while Neymar has 26, which shows the former has been much more consistent. Following the duo on the list are Kevin de Bruyne, Hakim Ziyech and Josip Ilicic.

Here are the Top 20 players who have made the most passes which break the opposition line per 90 minutes this season.