Macclesfield Town manager Sol Campbell has steered his club to safety, with Notts County dropping out of the Football League as a result.

Notts County, the world’s oldest professional club, have been relegated from the English Football League for the first time in their history after Sol Campbell steered Macclesfield Town to safety.

Macclesfield were bottom of League Two after 19 matches, seven points from safety, when former Arsenal and England defender Campbell was appointed to his first managerial post last November.

Yet Campbell successfully inspired an improved run of form at Moss Rose, having also brought former international team-mate Andy Cole into his coaching staff at the start of the year.

Macclesfield’s survival, secured thanks to a 1-1 draw at home to Cambridge United on Saturday, was bad news for Football League founder members Notts County, however.

Neal Ardley’s men needed a win at mid-table Swindon Town to boost their slim survival hopes but instead slipped to a 3-1 defeat at the County Ground.

Yeovil Town’s relegation was confirmed last weekend, their 16-year stay in the Football League ending after a draw away to Northampton Town.