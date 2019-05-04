Chelsea star Kepa Arrizabalaga opens up about Carabao Cup clash with Maurizio Sarri

The football world was left in shock when Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga refused a direct order from his manager Maurizio Sarri and chose to stay on the pitch during the Carabao Cup final. The Spaniard has now opened up on the incident.

Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga found himself under public scrutiny when he defied manager Maurizio Sarri and remained on the pitch in the Carabo Cup final. However, the World’s most expensive goalkeeper has now come forward and admitted he made a mistake on that occasion.

“It was news around the world,” Kepa told Daily Mail.

“People were talking about it and talking badly. It is normal for people to talk. My father spoke to me after when we were at home but he didn’t need to say a lot to me. By then I realised what I had done and there was not a lot left to say.

Arrizabalaga was dropped by Sarri as a punishment in the very next game in the league against Tottenham. Willy Caballero was handed a starting spot instead and he repaid his coach by keeping a clean sheet.

“It was a difficult week. It happened on Sunday, on Wednesday I didn’t play against Tottenham and then I was back to play against Fulham.

“I accepted what the manager said and the club fine and I realised I wouldn’t play the next game. I was right behind Willy and supported him and the team as much as I could.

“Of course, that was the only thing I could do. It was something I did in the heat of the moment. It’s something I am not very proud of.

The Spaniard has since apologized for his mistake and is already looking forward.

“It was a difficult moment which I’ve learned from and I’m still learning from. Now it’s time for me to look forward.

“I said I was sorry. Football goes on. We all make mistakes.”

Arrizabalaga and Chelsea host Watford on Sunday, May 5, before welcoming Eintracht Frankfurt four days later.