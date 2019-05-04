Cristiano Ronaldo talks about moving to Barcelona in the future

Cristiano Ronaldo recently talked about living in the city of Barcelona in the future. The former Real Madrid talisman, as he accepted, isn’t a popular figure in the Catalan city and thus ruled out a move.

While talking with ‘ICON’ magazine, Ronaldo was quizzed whether he has ever thought about living in Barcelona. The Portuguese replied frankly, saying that the city isn’t for him as they don’t like him much both because of his association with Real Madrid and rivalry with Barcelona captain Lionel Messi.

“Barcelona isn’t for me. I’ve been there once or twice I got the impression they didn’t like Cristiano that much. That’s normal though because we were rivals. It isn’t a problem,” he said.

One of the greatest ever football players, the Juventus forward then hit back at his critics who thought he would struggle in Italy. Referring to himself in the third person, Ronaldo said ‘he is what he is because he looks after himself’.

“When I came they said I was past it. It’s Cristiano and he is what he is because he looks after himself. One thing is talking, another is doing it. Why have I won five Ballon d’Ors and five Champions Leagues?

“You have to understand that there are people waiting for Cris to miss a penalty or fail in a crucial match. But that is part of life and you have to be prepared for that. I’ve been preparing myself for a long time now.”