Cristiano Ronaldo moves ahead of Lionel Messi again in overall goals scored tally

The Cristiano Ronaldo-Lionel Messi rivalry doesn’t seem to be coming to an end any time soon. Even with both the footballers crossing 30 years of age, there hasn’t been any let down in their rate of scoring goals.

The duo have been scoring goals for fun this season as well and are neck to neck in the overall goals scored tally. While Messi equalled Ronaldo’s record of 600 goals with his sumptuous free-kick against Liverpool, the Portuguese talisman hit back soon after.

The Juventus forward equalised for the Serie A champions in the 84th minute of their Turin derby against Torino. Sasa Lukic had given Juventus’s cross-town rivals an early first-half lead and the Old Lady had to wait till the end to salvage a point.

Ronaldo’s strike was the 601st goal of his career, which put him a strike ahead of Messi, who has 600 goals. Both the players have three league games left to add to their tally, while Messi has a chance to score more in Europe as well with the second leg of their Champions League semifinal tie against Liverpool coming up.