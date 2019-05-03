Reports: Manchester United set to pay a whopping £13million to offload star forward and free up wage budget

According to the latest reports, English giants Manchester United are so desperate to get rid of star forward Alexis Sanchez, that they would not even mind paying half his wages.

It has been a sorry state of affairs for the Red Devils, ever since the Chilean made the switch from Arsenal to Manchester United. As for the star himself, it has been an unfortunate fall from grace, considering that he once featured alongside legends like Lionel Messi, Andres Iniesta and Xavi Hernandez – while playing at Barcelona only a few years ago.

The Daily Mail reports that United are willing to pay £13million ($17million) to get Alexis Sanchez off the squad. His current contract demands a mind-boggling £400,000 per week as wages, and the total pay amounts to roughly £26million – between right now and the ending date of the contract.

That in turn, stays on as a huge obstacle while the Red Devils plot a move for him, and that could be why United has decided to pay him off before making him leave.

The English news agency further adds that the club wants to sell him outside of the Premier League, and it has been estimated that the real motive of paying half his wages would be to free up a substantial chunk of the wage budget – which in turn could facilitate new additions to the squad this summer.

FOX Sports Asia probability ratings: 3/5; This seems like a last-resort move from the part of Manchester United, in trying and selling the Chilean. Considering how ineffective he has been for the club, they may actually go ahead and carry out the plan.