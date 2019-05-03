Brentford awarded 1-0 win as Bolton fixture cancelled by EFL

Bolton Wanderers’ rearranged game with Brentford will not take place on May 7, with the EFL instead awarding the away side three points.

Relegated Bolton called off the Championship fixture last weekend as their players went on strike over unpaid wages for March and April.

It was announced on Thursday that the game would be rescheduled for Tuesday, May 7, two days after the final round of league fixtures in the second tier.

However, a further decision has been taken to give Brentford the three points, with the EFL to open disciplinary proceedings against Bolton.

“Following the decision taken by Bolton Wanderers’ Safety Advisory Group (SAG) to issue a prohibition notice preventing Tuesday’s rearranged Championship fixture with Brentford from taking place, the EFL will not be asking that the game is played at a future date,” read a statement from the governing body.

“There is no provision under EFL Regulations to direct clubs to play at a later date than four days past the conclusion of the season and, as a result, it has been determined that Brentford will be awarded the three points on the basis of a 1-0 victory.

“As a consequence, Bolton Wanderers is now deemed to be guilty of misconduct by the EFL which will result in disciplinary proceedings against the club being taken at an appropriate time.

“The decision to award the victory to Brentford is taken under Regulation 33.2 and is independent of the proceedings referred to above.”