Reports: A.C. Milan to charge Tiemoue Bakayoko with a hefty fine

According to the reports, Tiemoue Bakayoko will be fined €90,000 by A.C. Milan as a punishment for being an hour late to the training. The French footballer moved to the Italian club on loan and will be returning to Chelsea in summer, this year.

Sport Mediaset reported that Bakayoko’s defence for his delay was not convincing enough for the club. The player allegedly said that he ran out of fuel on his way to the training.

AC Milan have been surrounded by their doubts over the Frenchman for quite some time. After his initial days of struggle at the club, he went on to become one of the most reliable layers in Rino Gattuso’s squad. Hence, the Italian side were seemingly close to signing a permanent deal with Bakayoko.

However, the entire issue surrounding Francesco Acerbi followed by Bakayoko’s involvement have led the club officials to a separate set of disbelief. Thus, the club is now reportedly pulling back from the highly anticipated signing this summer.

Gattuso’s agitation towards Bokayoko’s behaviour and attitude is not a piece of news. Thus, it is possible that A.C. Milan have refrained awarding special preferences to those who do not comply with the team’s discipline.