Mario Balotelli explains why Lionel Messi is better than Cristiano Ronaldo after Instagram post

Italy international Mario Balotelli has explained why he thinks Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi is a better footballer than Juventus attacker Cristiano Ronaldo.

Balotelli had created a stir the other day after posting an Instagram story praising Messi and slamming Ronaldo after Barcelona’s 3-0 win over Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League semifinal first leg.

“Messi phenomenon. For football fans best don’t compare him to Juve’s #7 anymore,” the Marseille forward had written.

And now the former Inter Milan and Manchester City forward has explained why he thinks Messi is indeed the GOAT!

“If we’re talking statistically, they’re the same. But as someone who played against both, I can say that in my opinion Messi is out of this world, embarrassing. You can never get the better of him,” Balotelli explained on his social media account (via Football Italia).

“In terms of quality, Messi is better than everyone. I’m convinced that if you ask a defender if they would rather play against Messi or Ronaldo, they would have no doubts,” he said.

“Messi and Ronaldo are two phenomena, true, but they’re not the same. If there was no Messi, Ronaldo would be the best in the world. I have a lot of respect for him, for how he trains, and it’s pleasure to watch him play and see how he managed to work on his body,” he said.

“Then people take it out on me and say I don’t know what I’m talking about… We’re talking about the two best players in the world. Ronaldo touched the ball three times against Atletico and scored three goals, but that’s his strength,” Balotelli said about CR7.

“[On Wednesday] Messi decided the match against Liverpool. I leave the statistics to journalists, but it’s like comparing Maradona and Pele. Pele scored more goals than Maradona, but when Maradona touched the ball he was something else,” he added.