Apart from his wild stuffs ND his nature

Crisis club Bolton have been told to play Brentford on May 7 by the EFL, but it will not keep the fixture if they go into administration.

Bolton Wanderers’ suspended Championship match against Brentford has been rearranged for Tuesday, May 7, the English Football League (EFL) has confirmed.

The game was originally scheduled for last weekend but did not take place after Bolton’s players went on strike over unpaid wages for March and April.

The new date is two days after the end of the regular Championship season.

Bolton have already been relegated to League One and find themselves in dire financial straits, with the club announcing on Thursday that Laurence Bassini’s attempt to purchase them from owner Ken Anderson had fallen through.

There is a risk of Bolton being placed into administration and, should that come to pass, the EFL would not insist on the game being played.

“The rationale for adopting that approach is that it is the [EFL] board’s view that any administrator should be allowed to concentrate their efforts and available funding on finding a purchaser for the club, rather than staging the fixture in these unprecedented circumstances,” the EFL said in a statement.