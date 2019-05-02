Ballon d’Or winner Hegerberg not included in Norway’s World Cup squad

Ada Hegerberg, winner of the first women’s Ballon d’Or, has been confirmed absent from Norway’s squad for the World Cup in France.

Ada Hegerberg has been left out of the Norway squad for the Women’s World Cup.

The Lyon star, the winner of the first women’s Ballon d’Or last year, was expected to miss the tournament in France as she has not played international football since 2017.

Hegerberg has chosen not to play for her country since the European Championship of two years ago due to frustrations with the state of the women’s game in Norway.

“We tried to solve it, we had meetings, but she decided not to play,” coach Martin Sjogren said to BBC World Service in February.

“As a coach, you need to focus on the players who want to be a part of the team and Ada doesn’t.

“We respect that, and we have been working hard with the other players and they have been doing a great job.”

The player’s sister, Andrine Hegerberg of Paris Saint-Germain, is also not in Norway’s 23-woman squad.