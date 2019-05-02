Reports: Barcelona star’s house was robbed at gunpoint while he was playing against Liverpool

As per reports from Barcelona, Spain, FC Barcelona midfielder Arthur Melo’s home was robbed at gunpoint while the star himself was a part of the team that played Liverpool in the Champions League league.

Various Spanish press agancies claim that Arthur’s home was broken into, and his brother who was present inside the building, was threatened with death.

According to Record.pt, two men wearing hoodies went into Arthur’s house, allegedly by a window and threatened the Brazilian star’s brother.

The robbers have also taken away some jewelry and a Rolex watch, as per preliminary reports.

This is not the first time that attempts of burglary have been made at football stars’ homes – especially in the ongoing season. Earlier in November 2018 and then February 2019, a few Paris Saint Germain stars including former Barcelona right back Dani Alves – were targeted by robbers.

It has been observed that the criminals’ M.O. (modus operandi) has always been the same – the thefts have always happened, or been attempted, only on game-nights, when the respective players are not present in their own homes.

In Arthur’s case, the 22-year old was at the Camp Nou, where he was a part of the substitutes’ bench. The star did not feature in the game at all, as Valverde chose to bring on Ousmane Dembele, Nelson Semedo and Carles Alena as his three substitution choices.

Meanwhile, Lionel Messi’s brace and a third goal by Luis Suarez in Wednesday’s first-leg match, gave Barcelona an upper hand in preparing for the second-leg of the Champions League semi-finals fixture that will take place soon, on 8th May.