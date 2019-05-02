Real Madrid legend Iker Casillas issues an health update from the hospital after heart attack

The entire Football fraternity was massively shocked when the reports about Real Madrid legend, Iker Casillas suffering from heart attack took the Internet by storm. However, 24 hours later, the player himself has addressed his fans from his hospital bed to give up an update on his health.

Casillas announced that he is in a stable condition via social media. In an Instagram post, he said, “Everything is in control here”. He went on to add that it was a big scare for the player and his family but thankfully, he is now recovering. He also thanked all his fans and well=wishers for their messages.

As per the reports, Casillas is still under observation and is set to miss the rest of the season. The previous reports stated that Casillas suffered an acute myocardial infarction Wednesday morning training session held at the Porto Gaia training centre in Olival.

“The work session was promptly interrupted to provide assistance to the Porto goalkeeper, who is currently at the Hospital CUF Porto. Casillas is well, stable and his heart problem [is] solved”, cleared a Porto statement.

Real Madrid also released a statement wishing for the speedy recovery of their captain.