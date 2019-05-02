WATCH: See how Manchester United legend reacted when Lionel Messi scored a screamer against Liverpool

Lionel Messi scored an incredible freekick against Liverpool to register his 600th club goal – and Rio Ferdinand’s reaction told a story of its own.

Exactly 14 years after the first ever goal he scored for Barcelona against Albacete, Lionel Messi scored a wondergoal to bring up his 600th for the club and to consign fellow Champions League semifinalists Liverpool to a 3-0 defeat on the night.

It was a freekick a fair way out, but like a homing missile, it found the top corner of Allisson’s net past the despairing dive of the ‘keeper.

The goal was wildly celebrated across the stadium – to no surprise since it was the Nou Camp. But Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand’s celebration along with co-BT sport pundit and host Gary Lineker was quite…animated to say the least.

This was not shown on TV during the Live broadcast but a video surfaced on Twitter that showed what actually was happening with these two gentlemen as Messi was creating history.

Can’t deny a bit of the Manchester United – Liverpool rivalry went into that one too, eh?