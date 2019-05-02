Bolton’s clash with Forest will take place – EFL

After Bolton Wanderers’ last fixture was postponed, the EFL has said the game at Nottingham Forest will go ahead on Sunday.

Bolton Wanderers’ clash with Nottingham Forest will go ahead as planned as the beleaguered club have confirmed their first-team players will be available, according to a statement from the English Football League (EFL).

Already relegated from the second tier, Bolton’s final home fixture with Brentford, scheduled for April 27, was postponed amid an ongoing player strike over unpaid wages – a decision that was backed by the Professional Footballers’ Association (PFA).

The club’s ownership situation remains unresolved, with a proposed takeover by Laurence Bassini having reportedly not progressed, but the EFL has indicated that Wanderers’ trip to the City Ground on Sunday will take place.

“Bolton Wanderers has confirmed to the EFL that its first-team squad will be available for the club’s away fixture against Nottingham Forest at the weekend,” read the statement.

“As a result, the game will take place as originally scheduled on Sunday, May 5, kick-off 12:30pm, along with all other Championship fixtures.

“The EFL board will determine on Thursday, May 2 as to what arrangements are to be put in place in regards to last week’s suspended fixture with Brentford and details will be confirmed in due course.”