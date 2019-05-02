Casillas ‘strong as ever’ after heart attack

Porto goalkeeper Iker Casillas thanked supporters for “all the messages and love” after he suffered a heart attack on Wednesday.

Iker Casillas has offered a positive update on his health after the ‘big fright’ of suffering a heart attack.

The veteran Porto goalkeeper was taken ill during training on Wednesday, although the Portuguese club later reported his condition to be “stable”.

Well-wishes poured forth from across the world of football for the former Real Madrid star and Spain’s all-time record appearance maker posted a tweet from his hospital bed, confirming he is on the mend.

“Everything under control, a big fright but strong as ever,” the 37-year-old’s tweet read.

“Huge thanks for all the messages and love.”

Casillas won five LaLiga titles and three Champions Leagues during 16 decorated seasons with Real Madrid, while he was Spain’s last line of defence during their golden period – winning Euro 2008 and Euro 2012 either side of the 2010 World Cup.