Casillas ‘strong as ever’ after heart attack

Porto goalkeeper Iker Casillas thanked supporters for “all the messages and love” after he suffered a heart attack on Wednesday.
Iker Casillas has offered a positive update on his health after the ‘big fright’ of suffering a heart attack.
The veteran Porto goalkeeper was taken ill during training on Wednesday, although the Portuguese club later reported his condition to be “stable”.
Well-wishes poured forth from across the world of football for the former Real Madrid star and Spain’s all-time record appearance maker posted a tweet from his hospital bed, confirming he is on the mend.
“Everything under control, a big fright but strong as ever,” the 37-year-old’s tweet read.
“Huge thanks for all the messages and love.”
