Wishes pour in for Iker Casillas from all over the football world

Real Madrid legend and current Porto goalkeeper Iker Casillas suffered a heart attack at the club’s training ground and was rushed to the hospital.

The Portuguese club has confirmed that Casillas is safe and sound now and is currently admitted at the Hospital CUF Porto. Soon after the news surfaced, wished from all over the football world started pouring in for the legendary goalkeeper, who has won everything in his career.

A Porto statement read: “Casillas suffered an acute myocardial infarction during Wednesday morning training session held at the PortoGaia training centre in Olival.

“The work session was promptly interrupted to provide assistance to the Porto goalkeeper, who is currently at the Hospital CUF Porto. Casillas is well, stable and his heart problem [is] solved.”

Real Madrid released a statement as well.

“Real Madrid wants to transmit all their support to their beloved captain Casillas,” the statement read.

“Casillas has taught us throughout his professional career to overcome the most incredible challenges to enhance the glory of our club.

“It has taught us that giving up does not fit into our philosophy of life and has shown us countless times that being stronger the harder the challenge is, the way to achieve victory.

“Real Madrid want to see their eternal captain recovered as soon as possible and send him all the courage of the world.”

Here’s how the football world reacted to the shocking news!

Wishing you a speedy recovery, champion 🙏 Get well soon, @IkerCasillas 🇪🇸🏆 pic.twitter.com/jmPqUlaIor — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) May 1, 2019

Get well soon, @IkerCasillas. All of us at Chelsea wish you a full and speedy recovery. 💙 pic.twitter.com/I1rHtTaxxx — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) May 1, 2019

Sending our best wishes for a speedy recovery to Iker Casillas 👊 https://t.co/w9uXkgaiDT — Manchester City (@ManCity) May 1, 2019

Best wishes to Porto! 🙏🏼 Hope all is going well. Get well soon @IkerCasillas 🙏🏼 — Mesut Özil (@MesutOzil1088) May 1, 2019

Stay strong, @IkerCasillas! Our best wishes for a quick and complete recovery — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) May 1, 2019

Sorry to hear this. Wishing @IkerCasillas a full and speedy recovery. One of the greats. https://t.co/y0vjh0aHuu — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) May 1, 2019

Sending lots of love from Rome @IkerCasillas ❤️ pic.twitter.com/rxSySRVF4t — AS Roma English (@ASRomaEN) May 1, 2019

Shocked reading the reports. Hope you are ok my friend @IkerCasillas 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/NrHjjEwzUi — Kasper Schmeichel (@kschmeichel1) May 1, 2019

We wish Iker Casillas a speedy and successful recovery, a true competitor and sportsman 💛 pic.twitter.com/qZq9zAzH4W — Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) May 1, 2019

Spanish news reporting @IkerCasillas has been hospitalized after suffering a heart attack at training in Porto. We wish you a speedy recovery Iker. Get well 🙌🏼 — Valencia CF English 🦇💯 (@valenciacf_en) May 1, 2019